Tallon Griekspoor will play Andrey Rublev next in the Terra Wortmann Open quarterfinals. Griekspoor is +1400 to win it all at OWL Arena.

Griekspoor at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Griekspoor's Next Match

Griekspoor will play Rublev in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 at 11:30 AM ET, after beating Hubert Hurkacz in the last round 6-3, 1-6, 7-6.

Griekspoor Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Griekspoor beat No. 17-ranked Hurkacz, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6.

Griekspoor is 26-23 over the past 12 months, with two tournament wins.

Griekspoor has won one tournament over the past 12 months on grass, with a match record of 6-2 on that surface.

In his 49 matches over the past year, across all court types, Griekspoor has averaged 25.9 games.

On grass, Griekspoor has played eight matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 29.6 games per match while winning 53.6% of games.

Over the past year, Griekspoor has won 83.0% of his service games, and he has won 16.9% of his return games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Griekspoor has won 88.4% of his games on serve and 17.2% on return.

