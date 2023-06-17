Saturday's game features the Los Angeles Angels (40-32) and the Kansas City Royals (18-51) facing off at Kauffman Stadium (on June 17) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Angels.

The Angels will give the nod to Griffin Canning (5-2) versus the Royals and Mike Mayers (1-2).

Angels vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Angels vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Angels vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Angels Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Angels have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Angels' last 10 games.

The Angels have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 22 (56.4%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-5 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Angels, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Los Angeles has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 351.

The Angels' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have been underdogs nine times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The Royals have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

The Royals have won in 15, or 26.8%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 5-23 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City is the lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.7 runs per game (255 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 12 @ Rangers W 9-6 Tyler Anderson vs Dane Dunning June 13 @ Rangers W 7-3 Jaime Barria vs Cody Bradford June 14 @ Rangers L 6-3 Reid Detmers vs Andrew Heaney June 15 @ Rangers W 5-3 - vs Nathan Eovaldi June 16 @ Royals W 3-0 Patrick Sandoval vs Brady Singer June 17 @ Royals - Griffin Canning vs Mike Mayers June 18 @ Royals - Tyler Anderson vs Zack Greinke June 20 Dodgers - Jaime Barria vs Clayton Kershaw June 21 Dodgers - Reid Detmers vs Michael Grove June 23 @ Rockies - Shohei Ohtani vs Connor Seabold June 24 @ Rockies - Patrick Sandoval vs Chase Anderson

Royals Schedule