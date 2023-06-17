Austin Riley, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks while batting .263.

Riley has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 70 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.1% of them.

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (14.3%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.7% of his games this year, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32 games this season (45.7%), including seven multi-run games (10.0%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .307 AVG .215 .371 OBP .286 .486 SLG .385 15 XBH 10 5 HR 6 16 RBI 18 34/14 K/BB 40/13 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings