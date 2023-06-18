Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Orlando Arcia -- hitting .429 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .339 with nine doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Arcia has had a hit in 35 of 50 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits 18 times (36.0%).
- In 12.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has had an RBI in 17 games this year (34.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (16.0%).
- He has scored in 21 of 50 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|.357
|AVG
|.316
|.422
|OBP
|.366
|.500
|SLG
|.487
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|10
|22/10
|K/BB
|13/6
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.31 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (0-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.72, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.
