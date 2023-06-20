A game after exploding for 41 points in a 109-103 loss to the Storm, Arike Ogunbowale leads the Dallas Wings (5-6) at home versus the Atlanta Dream (5-5) on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, on NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE.

Dream vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Dream vs. Wings

Atlanta's 85.6 points per game are only one fewer point than the 86.6 Dallas allows.

This season, the Dream have a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45% from the field.

Atlanta's three-point shooting percentage this season (35.3%) is just 1.4 percentage points lower than opponents of Dallas are averaging (36.7%).

The Dream are 2-3 in games when the team hits more than 36.7% of their three-point shots.

Dallas averages 37.6 rebounds a contest, one more rebound per game than Atlanta's average.

Dream Injuries