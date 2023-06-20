Arike Ogunbowale leads the Dallas Wings (5-6) into a matchup with the Atlanta Dream (5-5), one game after piling up 41 points in a 109-103 loss to the Storm, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Dream vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE

Dream vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 84 Dream 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-6.1)

Dallas (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 162.4

Dream vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

There have been six Atlanta games (out of ) that hit the over this season.

Dream Performance Insights

In 2023, the Dream are second-best in the WNBA on offense (85.6 points scored per game) but third-worst on defense (86.5 points allowed).

On the glass, Atlanta is second-best in the league in rebounds (36.6 per game). However it is third-worst in rebounds allowed (35.9 per game).

The Dream are the second-worst squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (16.1) and seventh in turnovers forced (13.2).

In 2023, the Dream are seventh in the WNBA in 3-point makes (7.2 per game) and fourth in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

In 2023, the Dream are fifth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.2 per game) and fourth in defensive 3-point percentage (31.7%).

In 2023, Atlanta has taken 29.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 70.7% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 23.5% of Atlanta's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 76.5% have been 2-pointers.

