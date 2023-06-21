Braves vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 21
Nicholas Castellanos leads the Philadelphia Phillies (38-35) into a matchup against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (47-26) at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET. Castellanos is hitting .315, fifth-best in the league, while Acuna ranks third at .327.
The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (6-5) versus the Braves and AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0).
Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (6-5, 4.66 ERA) vs Smith-Shawver - ATL (1-0, 2.03 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: AJ Smith-Shawver
- Smith-Shawver (1-0) takes the mound first for the Braves to make his third start this season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- He has a 2.03 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .188 against him over his three games this season.
- Smith-Shawver is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.4 innings per start.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola
- The Phillies' Nola (6-5) will make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.66, a 3.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.099.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 58th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd.
Aaron Nola vs. Braves
- The Braves are batting .269 this season, second in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .480 (first in the league) with 128 home runs.
- The Braves have gone 8-for-25 with a double, three home runs and five RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
