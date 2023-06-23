Braves vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 23
Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (48-26) and Cincinnati Reds (40-35) matching up at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on June 23.
The probable starters are AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) for the Braves and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.
Braves vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Braves vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Braves have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 41, or 65.1%, of those games.
- Atlanta has a record of 30-13, a 69.8% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 404 total runs this season.
- The Braves' 3.70 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 16
|Rockies
|W 8-1
|Jared Shuster vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 17
|Rockies
|W 10-2
|Bryce Elder vs Connor Seabold
|June 18
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Charlie Morton vs Chase Anderson
|June 20
|@ Phillies
|W 4-2
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|June 22
|@ Phillies
|W 5-1
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|June 23
|@ Reds
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Luke Weaver
|June 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Luke Weaver
|June 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Ben Lively
|June 26
|Twins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Sonny Gray
|June 27
|Twins
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Joe Ryan
|June 28
|Twins
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kenta Maeda
