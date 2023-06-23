The Atlanta Dream's (5-6) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for a Friday, June 23 matchup with the New York Liberty (7-3) at Gateway Center Arena. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.

The Dream are coming off of an 85-73 loss to the Wings in their last game on Tuesday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6 2.4 3.8 Danielle Robinson Out Knee 5 1 1.7

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1 0.3 0.6

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Cheyenne Parker is posting a team-best 7.7 rebounds per game. And she is contributing 15.7 points and 1.6 assists, making 50% of her shots from the field.

Allisha Gray paces the Dream in scoring (17.8 points per game) and assists (2.9), and puts up 5.6 rebounds. She also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rhyne Howard gets the Dream 16.7 points, 5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. She also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nia Coffey gives the Dream 4.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. She also averages 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (seventh in WNBA).

Haley Jones is the Dream's top assist person (3.5 per game), and she contributes 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Dream vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -8.5 167.5

