Maxime Cressy has reached the Viking International Eastbourne round of 16 and will meet Zhizhen Zhang. Cressy's odds are the fourth-best among the field at +900 to win this tournament at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Cressy at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Cressy's Next Match

On Wednesday, June 28 at 8:45 AM ET, in the round of 16 of the the Viking International Eastbourne, Cressy will face Zhang, after getting past Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 7-5.

Cressy has current moneyline odds of -210 to win his next matchup versus Zhang. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Cressy? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Cressy Stats

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Cressy beat No. 84-ranked Galan, 6-4, 7-5.

Cressy is 19-27 over the past year, with one tournament title.

Cressy is 5-3 on grass over the past 12 months, with one tournament win.

Through 46 matches over the past year (across all court types), Cressy has played 27.3 games per match. He won 49.0% of them.

Cressy, over the past 12 months, has played eight matches on grass, and 30.9 games per match.

Over the past year, Cressy has been victorious in 13.4% of his return games and 83.9% of his service games.

Cressy has been victorious in 84.9% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 16.5% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.