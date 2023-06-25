The Atlanta Braves (49-27) will look to Ronald Acuna Jr. when they visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (41-36) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, June 25. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +145 moneyline odds. The over/under is 11.5 runs for this contest.

Braves vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (6-6, 3.71 ERA) vs Levi Stoudt - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 42 out of the 65 games, or 64.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have a record of 21-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (70% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 8-1 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Reds have come away with 27 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 6-9 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +400 1st 1st

