Eddie Rosario -- batting .406 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Levi Stoudt on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Rosario has had a hit in 42 of 66 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits 19 times (28.8%).

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 66), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has driven in a run in 20 games this year (30.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 of 66 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 29 .275 AVG .273 .309 OBP .333 .519 SLG .525 15 XBH 14 8 HR 5 23 RBI 14 35/7 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 1

