Wimbledon field is shrinking , as Marketa Vondrousova plays in a quarterfinal against Jessica Pegula. Vondrousova has +2800 odds to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Vondrousova at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Vondrousova's Next Match

After beating Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, Vondrousova will meet Pegula in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 11 at 6:00 AM ET.

Marketa Vondrousova Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2800

Vondrousova Stats

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Vondrousova defeated No. 33-ranked Bouzkova, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

In 10 tournaments over the past year, Vondrousova is yet to win a title, and her overall record is 24-9.

Vondrousova has not won any of her two tournaments on grass over the past year, with a record of 6-1 on that surface.

Vondrousova, over the past 12 months, has played 33 matches across all court types, and 20.6 games per match.

Vondrousova, over the past 12 months, has played seven matches on grass, and 21.3 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Vondrousova has been victorious in 43.3% of her return games and 73.6% of her service games.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Vondrousova has won 82.4% of her games on serve and 32.0% on return.

