The Atlanta Braves (50-27) will look to Matt Olson, on a three-game homer streak, against the Minnesota Twins (40-39) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday, at Truist Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (8-2) to the mound, while Sonny Gray (4-1) will answer the bell for the Twins.

Braves vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (8-2, 4.04 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-1, 2.44 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will hand the ball to Strider (8-2) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed eight hits in six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.04, a 4.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.146.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.44 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 33-year-old has a 2.44 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.

Gray has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray has put up 13 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.44 ERA ranks fourth, 1.284 WHIP ranks 45th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th.

