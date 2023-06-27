Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Matt Olson (.878 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 13 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .237.
- He ranks 116th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Olson is batting .286 with four homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Olson has had a hit in 50 of 78 games this season (64.1%), including multiple hits 18 times (23.1%).
- In 28.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has driven in a run in 34 games this year (43.6%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (20.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (53.8%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.238
|AVG
|.235
|.348
|OBP
|.349
|.530
|SLG
|.544
|20
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|13
|29
|RBI
|31
|46/25
|K/BB
|53/25
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 79 home runs (1.0 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Ryan (8-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.98 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw nine scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.98), second in WHIP (.907), and 20th in K/9 (9.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.