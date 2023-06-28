Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (52-27) and the Minnesota Twins (40-41) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Braves squad taking home the win. Game time is at 12:20 PM ET on June 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Kolby Allard to the mound, while Kenta Maeda (1-4) will take the ball for the Twins.

Braves vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have covered in each of their last two games with a spread.

The Braves have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 45 (66.2%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 27-9 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 438 total runs this season.

The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).

Braves Schedule