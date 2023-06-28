Braves vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 28
Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (52-27) and the Minnesota Twins (40-41) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Braves squad taking home the win. Game time is at 12:20 PM ET on June 28.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Kolby Allard to the mound, while Kenta Maeda (1-4) will take the ball for the Twins.
Braves vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Twins 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Twins Player Props
|Braves vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Twins Odds
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves have covered in each of their last two games with a spread.
- The Braves have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 45 (66.2%) of those contests.
- Atlanta has a record of 27-9 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 438 total runs this season.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 23
|@ Reds
|L 11-10
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Luke Weaver
|June 24
|@ Reds
|W 7-6
|Jared Shuster vs Graham Ashcraft
|June 25
|@ Reds
|W 7-6
|Charlie Morton vs Levi Stoudt
|June 26
|Twins
|W 4-1
|Spencer Strider vs Sonny Gray
|June 27
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Bryce Elder vs Joe Ryan
|June 28
|Twins
|-
|Kolby Allard vs Kenta Maeda
|June 30
|Marlins
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Bryan Hoeing
|July 1
|Marlins
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Eury Pérez
|July 2
|Marlins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 3
|@ Guardians
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Gavin Williams
|July 4
|@ Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Logan Allen
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.