Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Minnesota Twins and Kenta Maeda on June 28 at 12:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Twins.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has seven doubles, 16 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .250.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Ozuna has had a hit in 41 of 63 games this season (65.1%), including multiple hits 13 times (20.6%).
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (23.8%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.5% of his games this season, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 63 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|28
|.256
|AVG
|.242
|.324
|OBP
|.342
|.480
|SLG
|.515
|12
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|18
|33/13
|K/BB
|21/14
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 84 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Twins are sending Maeda (1-4) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.86, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .299 batting average against him.
