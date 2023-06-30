The Washington Mystics (9-5) take to the road to meet Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream (5-8) at Gateway Center Arena on Friday, June 30. Game time is 7:30 PM ET.

In Washington's most recent game, it beat Atlanta 109-86 at home. Elena Delle Donne (25 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK, 58.8 FG%) and Ariel Atkins (19 PTS, 60.0 FG%, 3-4 from 3PT) led the way for the Mystics. Cheyenne Parker (23 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 52.6 FG%) and Gray (17 PTS, 41.7 FG%) paced the Dream.

Mystics vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-135 to win)

Mystics (-135 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+110 to win)

Dream (+110 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-2.5)

Mystics (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ION

Dream Season Stats

The Dream are the third-best team in the league in points scored (84.2 per game) but worst in points conceded (89.9).

Atlanta is fourth in the league in rebounds per game (36.0) and worst in rebounds allowed (37.5).

The Dream are ninth in the league in assists (18.2 per game) in 2023.

Atlanta is the second-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (15.7) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.6).

The Dream make 6.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.5% from beyond the arc, ranking eighth and sixth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Atlanta is the second-worst team in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.2 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.2%).

Dream Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Dream are putting up fewer points at home (82.8 per game) than away (85.4). And they are conceding more at home (92.0) than away (88.1).

Atlanta collects fewer rebounds per game at home (35.7) than on the road (36.3), and it gives up more boards at home (38.5) than away (36.7).

At home the Dream are averaging 17.3 assists per game, 1.6 less than on the road (18.9).

Atlanta commits more turnovers per game at home (16.3) than on the road (15.1), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (13.2) than away (14.0).

The Dream make more 3-pointers per game at home (7.0) than away (6.3), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than on the road (31.2%).

At home Atlanta gives up 9.7 treys per game, 2.8 more than on the road (6.9). The team allows 38.7% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 6.9% higher than away (31.8%).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have entered the game as underdogs nine times this season and won three of those games.

The Mystics are 3-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Atlanta's record against the spread is 6-6-0.

Atlanta is 4-5 as a 2.5-point underdog or more.

The Dream have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

