Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream (5-8) face the Washington Mystics (9-5) on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. The matchup will start at 7:30 PM ET on ION.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Dream gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Dream vs. Mystics

Atlanta's 84.2 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 74.6 Washington gives up to opponents.

Atlanta's 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than Washington has given up to its opponents (39.5%).

This season, the Dream have a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.5% from the field.

Atlanta shoots 34.5% from three-point distance this season. That's 5.2 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (29.3%).

The Dream are 4-5 in games when the team makes more than 29.3% of their three-point attempts.

Washington and Atlanta rebound at about the same rate, with Washington averaging 1.4 fewer rebounds per game.

Dream Injuries