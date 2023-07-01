The Rocket Mortgage Classic is underway, and Aaron Rai is currently in third place with a score of -7.

Looking to place a wager on Aaron Rai at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Aaron Rai Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Rai has finished better than par 11 times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Rai has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Rai has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 37 -5 279 0 18 1 2 $1.8M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,370 yards, 346 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

The courses that Rai has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,264 yards, while Detroit Golf Club will be 7,370 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Rai's Last Time Out

Rai was in the ninth percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.81 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 84th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

Rai was better than 91% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Rai failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged two).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Rai had four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.7).

Rai's 14 birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average of 7.6.

In that most recent competition, Rai posted a bogey or worse on five of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Rai finished the Travelers Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with seven on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Rai finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Rai Odds to Win: +1400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Rai's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.