Alabama 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
A exciting season is expected for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2023, given their win total over/under of 10.5.
Looking to place a futures bet on Alabama's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Alabama Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|10.5
|+150
|-175
|40%
Bet on Alabama's win total this season now with BetMGM!
Crimson Tide's 2022 Performance
- Alabama clicked on all fronts last season, as it ranked 11th-best in total offense (477.2 yards per game) and 13th-best in total defense (318.2 yards allowed per game).
- Alabama clicked on all fronts in the passing game last year, as it ranked 19th-best in passing offense (281.5 passing yards per game) and 17th-best in passing defense (187.8 passing yards allowed per game).
- Bama was 3-2 away from home last season, but won every one of its gome games.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Alabama's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Bryce Young
|QB
|3,328 YDS (64.5%) / 32 TD / 5 INT
185 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 14.2 RUSH YPG
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|926 YDS / 7 TD / 71.2 YPG / 6.1 YPC
44 REC / 444 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 34.2 REC YPG
|Jase McClellan
|RB
|655 YDS / 7 TD / 50.4 YPG / 5.8 YPC
14 REC / 174 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 13.4 REC YPG
|Ja'Corey Brooks
|WR
|39 REC / 674 YDS / 8 TD / 51.8 YPG
|DeMarcco Hellams
|DB
|87 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Will Anderson Jr.
|LB
|44 TKL / 13.0 TFL / 10.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Brian Branch
|DB
|69 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Henry To'o To'o
|LB
|72 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK
Crimson Tide's Strength of Schedule
- In terms of difficulty, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Crimson Tide will be playing the 43rd-ranked schedule this year.
- Based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (58), Alabama has the 31st-ranked conference schedule in college football.
- Alabama has eight games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last year.
Alabama 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Middle Tennessee
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Texas
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ South Florida
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Ole Miss
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Mississippi State
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Texas A&M
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|Arkansas
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|Tennessee
|October 21
|-
|-
|10
|LSU
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Kentucky
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Chattanooga
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Auburn
|November 25
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.