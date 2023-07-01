Arnold Ebiketie is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Atlanta Falcons kick off their season in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Arnold Ebiketie Injury Status

Ebiketie is currently not listed as injured.

Arnold Ebiketie 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 30 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 2.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Arnold Ebiketie 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Saints 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 5 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 49ers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 9 Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Panthers 0.5 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 Bears 1.0 2.0 6 0 0 Week 12 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

