At +6600, the Auburn Tigers sport the seventh-ranked odds in the conference to win the SEC in 2023. In Addition they have +15000 odds to win a CFP title. Peruse the odds and other stats below prior to making a futures bet.

Auburn Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500)

+15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +6600 (Bet $10 to win $660)

+6600 (Bet $10 to win $660) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Auburn 2023 Schedule

According to the squad's opponents' combined win total last season, Auburn has been handed the 43rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty. The Tigers' schedule features seven games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022, which includes three versus teams with nine or more wins and one against a squad that collected fewer than four wins.

Opponent Date Week Result UMass September 2 1 - @ Cal September 9 2 - Samford September 16 3 - @ Texas A&M September 23 4 - Georgia September 30 5 - @ LSU October 14 7 - Ole Miss October 21 8 - Mississippi State October 28 9 - @ Vanderbilt November 4 10 - @ Arkansas November 11 11 - New Mexico State November 18 12 - Alabama November 25 13 -

