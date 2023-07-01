The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Avery Williams and the Atlanta Falcons opening the year with a matchup against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Avery Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently not on the injury report.

Avery Williams 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 22 CAR, 109 YDS (5.0 YPC), 1 TD 14 TAR, 13 REC, 61 YDS, 0 TD

Avery Williams Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 21.00 349 81 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 10.73 475 119 2023 ADP - 527 129

Other Falcons Players

Avery Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Saints 2 7 0 1 8 0 Week 2 @Rams 0 0 0 1 6 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 9 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Browns 1 21 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 3 11 1 2 10 0 Week 6 49ers 2 6 0 1 2 0 Week 7 @Bengals 1 4 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Panthers 0 0 0 2 7 0 Week 9 Chargers 0 0 0 1 2 0 Week 10 @Panthers 4 25 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 0 0 0 2 10 0 Week 16 @Ravens 3 16 0 2 14 0 Week 17 Cardinals 1 -2 0 1 2 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 4 12 0 0 0 0

