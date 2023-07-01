Cordarrelle Patterson 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds and Prop Bets
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
With +25000 odds to win the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Cordarrelle Patterson is a long shot for the award (112th-best odds in league).
Cordarrelle Patterson 2023 NFL Futures Odds
|Odds
|Odds Rank
|Payout
|Off. POY
|+25000
|112th
|Bet $100 to win $25,000
Cordarrelle Patterson Insights
- Patterson put up a solid stat line last season -- he ran for 695 yards on 144 carries (53.5 ypg), with eight rushing touchdowns.
- The Falcons threw the ball on 42.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 57.4% of the time. Their offense was 15th in the NFL in points scored.
- Atlanta had the 23rd-ranked defense this year in terms of rushing yards (130.2 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with 159.9 rushing yards per game.
All Falcons Player Award Futures
|MVP
|OPOY
|DPOY
|Desmond Ridder
|+15000 (31st in NFL)
|+25000 (112th in NFL)
|Bijan Robinson
|+3000 (15th in NFL)
|Jessie Bates III
|+20000 (51st in NFL)
|Grady Jarrett
|+20000 (51st in NFL)
|Kyle Pitts
|+15000 (61st in NFL)
|Drake London
|+20000 (75th in NFL)
|Tyler Allgeier
|+25000 (112th in NFL)
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|+25000 (112th in NFL)
