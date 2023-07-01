Feleipe Franks: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Feleipe Franks and the Atlanta Falcons opening the year with a contest against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Feleipe Franks Injury Status
Franks is currently not on the injury report.
Feleipe Franks 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|2 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD
Feleipe Franks Fantasy Insights
Feleipe Franks 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|@Buccaneers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Saints
|0
|0
|0
