Mack Hollins: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Mack Hollins' 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Atlanta Falcons against the Carolina Panthers. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.
Mack Hollins Injury Status
Hollins is currently not on the injured list.
Is Hollins your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Mack Hollins 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|94 TAR, 57 REC, 690 YDS, 4 TD
Rep Hollins and the Atlanta Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mack Hollins Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|97.16
|144
|43
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|61.45
|237
|89
|2023 ADP
|-
|286
|97
Other Falcons Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Mack Hollins 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Week 2
|Cardinals
|8
|5
|66
|0
|Week 3
|@Titans
|11
|8
|158
|1
|Week 4
|Broncos
|5
|3
|33
|0
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Texans
|3
|2
|44
|1
|Week 8
|@Saints
|8
|7
|64
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|4
|2
|17
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|6
|2
|18
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|9
|6
|52
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|5
|4
|63
|1
|Week 13
|Chargers
|9
|5
|35
|0
|Week 14
|@Rams
|4
|2
|22
|0
|Week 15
|Patriots
|8
|4
|40
|1
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|4
|3
|40
|0
|Week 18
|Chiefs
|3
|2
|15
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.