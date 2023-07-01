Onyeka Okongwu of the Atlanta Hawks is +25000 to take home the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- scroll down for more stats and information on Okongwu.

Onyeka Okongwu DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Onyeka Okongwu 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 27 Points 9.6 260 Rebounds 6.9 185 Assists 1.4 39 Steals 0.4 11 Blocks 0.9 23 FG% 58.6% 99-for-169 3P% 29.7% 11-for-37

Onyeka Okongwu's Next Game

Matchup: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSE

Live Stream:

Tickets:

