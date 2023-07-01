Scott Miller: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Scott Miller's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Atlanta Falcons against the Carolina Panthers. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Scott Miller Injury Status
Miller is currently not on the injury report.
Scott Miller 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|40 TAR, 23 REC, 185 YDS, 0 TD
Scott Miller Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|19.30
|362
|137
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|17.04
|420
|156
|2023 ADP
|-
|787
|247
Other Falcons Players
Scott Miller 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Saints
|8
|3
|34
|0
|Week 3
|Packers
|5
|1
|4
|0
|Week 5
|Falcons
|7
|4
|35
|0
|Week 7
|@Panthers
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|8
|7
|53
|0
|Week 10
|Seahawks
|2
|2
|25
|0
|Week 13
|Saints
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Cardinals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Falcons
|2
|1
|8
|0
