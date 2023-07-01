South Alabama 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars have the highest over/under for total wins in the Sun Belt this year, at eight.
South Alabama Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|8
|-105
|-120
|51.2%
Jaguars' 2022 Performance
- Defensively, South Alabama was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 24th-best by allowing only 331.5 yards per game. It ranked 38th on offense (423.5 yards per game).
- South Alabama averaged 268.2 passing yards per game on offense last year (30th in FBS), and it allowed 238.6 passing yards per game (88th) on defense.
- USA had a 5-1 record at home and was 5-1 on the road last season.
- The Jags won once as underdogs (1-1) and went 9-2 as favorites.
South Alabama's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Carter Bradley
|QB
|3,343 YDS (64.6%) / 28 TD / 12 INT
50 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 3.8 RUSH YPG
|La’Damian Webb
|RB
|1,058 YDS / 13 TD / 81.4 YPG / 5.1 YPC
21 REC / 213 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 16.4 REC YPG
|Jalen Wayne
|WR
|58 REC / 819 YDS / 9 TD / 63.0 YPG
|Caullin Lacy
|WR
|65 REC / 803 YDS / 6 TD / 61.8 YPG
|Trey Kiser
|56 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
|Yam Banks
|DB
|31 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 6 INT
|Jaden Voisin
|DB
|56 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Jamie Sheriff
|DL
|31 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
Jaguars' Strength of Schedule
- In terms of toughness, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Jaguars will be playing the 69th-ranked schedule this year.
- Based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, South Alabamawill be facing the 63rd-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.
- South Alabama has seven games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last year.
South Alabama 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Tulane
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|SE Louisiana
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Oklahoma State
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Central Michigan
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ James Madison
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ UL Monroe
|October 7
|-
|-
|8
|Southern Miss
|October 17
|-
|-
|9
|Louisiana
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Troy
|November 2
|-
|-
|11
|Arkansas State
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Marshall
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Texas State
|November 25
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
