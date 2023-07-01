The 2023 season kicks off for Ta'Quon Graham when the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Ta'Quon Graham Injury Status

Graham is currently not on the injured list.

Ta'Quon Graham 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 34 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Ta'Quon Graham 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Rams 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 Browns 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 Panthers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Panthers 0.0 1.0 6 0 0

