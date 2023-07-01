Tre Flowers: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Tre Flowers is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Atlanta Falcons kick off their season in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Tre Flowers Injury Status
Flowers is currently not listed as injured.
Tre Flowers 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|21 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 3 Pass Def.
Tre Flowers 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|2
|Week 18
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
