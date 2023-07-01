At +300, the Troy Trojans boast the best odds to win the Sun Belt in 2023. Dig into the futures odds and other data below prior to making a futures wager.

Troy Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30)

+300 (Bet $10 to win $30) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Troy 2023 Schedule

In terms of toughness, using its opponents' combined win total last season, Troy will have the 82nd-ranked schedule this year. The Trojans will suit up for games in 2023 against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 ( of those teams won nine or more games and of them picked up three or fewer wins).

Opponent Date Week Result SFA September 2 1 - @ Kansas State September 9 2 - James Madison September 16 3 - Western Kentucky September 23 4 - @ Georgia State September 30 5 - Arkansas State October 7 6 - @ Army October 14 7 - @ Texas State October 28 9 - South Alabama November 2 10 - @ UL Monroe November 11 11 - Louisiana November 18 12 - @ Southern Miss November 25 13 -

