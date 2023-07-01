UAB 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A strong season is unlikely for the UAB Blazers in 2023, given their win total over/under of five.
UAB Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|5
|-120
|-105
|54.5%
Blazers' 2022 Performance
- Offensively, UAB ranked 32nd in FBS with 438.2 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 48th in total defense (360.6 yards allowed per contest).
- UAB ranked 102nd in passing yards last year (203.2 per game), but it played really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in FBS with 194.2 passing yards allowed per game.
- UAB was 5-1 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.
- The Blazers lost every time as underdogs (0-3), but they went 7-3 as favorites.
UAB's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dewayne McBride
|RB
|1,710 YDS / 19 TD / 131.5 YPG / 7.3 YPC
|Jermaine Brown Jr.
|RB
|948 YDS / 8 TD / 72.9 YPG / 5.7 YPC
|Dylan Hopkins
|QB
|1,920 YDS (63.3%) / 10 TD / 4 INT
116 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 8.9 RUSH YPG
|Trea Shropshire
|WR
|41 REC / 923 YDS / 6 TD / 71.0 YPG
|Noah Wilder
|LB
|82 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK
|Jaylen Key
|DB
|48 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT
|Tyler Taylor
|LB
|58 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Grayson Cash
|DB
|36 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT
Blazers' Strength of Schedule
- The Blazers are playing the 69th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).
- UAB is facing the 15th-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year).
- In 2023, UAB will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a year ago.
UAB 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|NC A&T
|August 31
|-
|-
|2
|@ Georgia Southern
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Louisiana
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Georgia
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Tulane
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|South Florida
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ UTSA
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|Memphis
|October 21
|-
|-
|10
|Florida Atlantic
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Navy
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Temple
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ North Texas
|November 25
|-
|-
