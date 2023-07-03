Gavin Williams will take the mound for the Cleveland Guardians in the first of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 158 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .498 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .272 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.7 runs per game (470 total runs).

The Braves' .342 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).

The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.261).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (6-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season.

The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Elder is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Elder will look to last five or more innings for his 17th straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 16 outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Twins W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins W 3-0 Home Kolby Allard Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins W 16-4 Home Mike Soroka Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians - Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians - Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays - Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays - Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin

