The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia (.220 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Marlins.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .296 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

In 66.1% of his 62 games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has an RBI in 20 of 62 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them.

He has scored in 24 games this year (38.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 26 .312 AVG .276 .368 OBP .324 .456 SLG .418 10 XBH 8 4 HR 3 17 RBI 11 28/10 K/BB 20/7 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings