Ozzie Albies -- batting .211 with a double, a triple, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on July 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 15 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 24 walks while batting .260.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Albies enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .211 with two homers.

Albies has had a hit in 56 of 84 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 20 times (23.8%).

He has gone deep in 22.6% of his games in 2023 (19 of 84), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 35 games this year (41.7%), Albies has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (20.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 42.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .236 AVG .289 .289 OBP .339 .454 SLG .564 16 XBH 21 10 HR 10 31 RBI 29 31/13 K/BB 23/11 1 SB 5

