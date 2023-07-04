Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani are among the players with prop bets available when the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Angels play at PETCO Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Padres vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Musgrove Stats

The Padres will send Joe Musgrove (6-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jun. 29 6.0 7 2 2 6 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 23 7.0 6 1 1 7 0 vs. Rays Jun. 18 6.0 6 2 2 1 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 13 6.0 7 3 3 5 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 6 5.0 4 1 1 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joe Musgrove's player props with BetMGM.

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Soto Stats

Soto has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 77 walks and 46 RBI (81 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a .277/.426/.500 slash line on the year.

Soto has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jul. 3 1-for-3 3 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jul. 2 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 0 at Reds Jun. 30 3-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 15 doubles, five triples, 31 home runs, 47 walks and 68 RBI (99 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .303/.390/.664 on the year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.