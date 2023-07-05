Aslan Karatsev (No. 50 in world) will challenge Andrey Rublev (No. 7) today in the main attraction of a 32-match schedule in Wimbledon in , , which includes the round of 64 and the round of 128. If you're looking for how to watch, ESPN has the live stream.

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Rounds: Round of 64, Round of 128

Round of 64, Round of 128 Date: July 5

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 5

Match Round Match Time Jiri Lehecka vs. Sebastian Ofner Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Alexei Popyrin Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Frances Tiafoe vs. Yibing Wu Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Sho Shimabukuro vs. Grigor Dimitrov Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Milos Raonic vs. Dennis Novak Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Lloyd Harris vs. Gregoire Barrere Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Francisco Cerundolo vs. Nuno Borges Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Tommy Paul Round of 128 7:35 AM ET Daniil Medvedev vs. Arthur Fery Round of 128 8:00 AM ET Ilya Ivashka vs. Federico Coria Round of 128 8:00 AM ET Jiri Vesely vs. Sebastian Korda Round of 128 8:10 AM ET Christopher Eubanks vs. Thiago Monteiro Round of 128 8:20 AM ET Adrian Mannarino vs. Alexander Shevchenko Round of 128 8:25 AM ET Alexander Zverev vs. Gijs Brouwer Round of 128 8:35 AM ET Maxime Cressy vs. Laslo Djere Round of 128 8:40 AM ET Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Yosuke Watanuki Round of 128 9:10 AM ET Matteo Arnaldi vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Round of 128 9:35 AM ET Jason Kubler vs. Ugo Humbert Round of 128 9:35 AM ET Kimmer Coppejans vs. Alex de Minaur Round of 128 10:00 AM ET Zhizhen Zhang vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Round of 128 10:10 AM ET Marco Cecchinato vs. Nicolas Jarry Round of 128 10:20 AM ET Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Arthur Fils Round of 128 10:55 AM ET Jordan Thompson vs. Novak Djokovic Round of 64 11:00 AM ET Jannik Sinner vs. Diego Schwartzman Round of 64 11:15 AM ET Tomas Barrios Vera vs. David Goffin Round of 64 11:30 AM ET Alexander Bublik vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Round of 64 11:30 AM ET Andrey Rublev vs. Aslan Karatsev Round of 64 11:30 AM ET Jan Choinski vs. Hubert Hurkacz Round of 64 11:30 AM ET Maximilian Marterer vs. Michael Mmoh Round of 64 11:40 AM ET Aleksandar Vukic vs. Quentin Halys Round of 64 12:00 PM ET Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka Round of 64 12:00 PM ET Lorenzo Musetti vs. Jaume Munar Round of 64 12:00 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Rublev vs. Karatsev

Rublev has won one title so far this year, and his record is 31-13.

The 29-year-old Karatsev, who is still seeking his first tournament title of 2023, is 18-11 so far this year.

Through 44 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Rublev has played 25.5 games per match and won 54.6% of them.

On grass, Rublev has played five matches so far this year, totaling 25.4 games per match while winning 55.1% of games.

Rublev has won 26.6% of his return games this year, and 82.7% of his service games.

This year, Karatsev has played 29 total matches (across all court surfaces), with a 52.4% game winning percentage. He averages 24.6 games per match and 10.2 games per set.

Karatsev averages 27.6 games per match and 10.6 games per set through five matches on grass this year.

Karatsev has a 78.7% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (207 service games won out of 263) and a 19.5% return game winning percentage (51 return games won out of 261).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Carlos Alcaraz Jeremy Chardy 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 Round of 128 Andy Murray Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 Round of 128 Cameron Norrie Tomas Machac 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 Round of 128

