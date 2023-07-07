The injury report for the Atlanta Dream (8-8) heading into their game against the Chicago Sky (8-9) currently features just one player on it. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, July 7 from Wintrust Arena.

The Dream won their last outing 90-79 against the Sparks on Wednesday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6.0 2.4 3.8

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - - Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Dream vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Rhyne Howard leads the Dream in assists (3.5 per game), and puts up 18.0 points and 4.6 rebounds. She also posts 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Allisha Gray paces the Dream in scoring (18.4 points per game), and puts up 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists. She also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Cheyenne Parker paces the Dream in rebounding (7.2 per game), and posts 14.8 points and 1.4 assists. She also delivers 1.6 steals (eighth in the WNBA) and 1.3 blocked shots (ninth in the league).

Nia Coffey is averaging 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 43.7% of her shots from the field and 46.3% from 3-point range (third in league), with 1.2 treys per game.

Haley Jones is putting up a team-leading 3.5 assists per contest. And she is delivering 5.0 points and 3.1 rebounds, making 33.0% of her shots from the field.

Dream vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -1.5 170.5

