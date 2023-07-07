On Friday, Ozzie Albies (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Guardians.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .266.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Albies is batting .368 with four homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Albies has gotten a hit in 58 of 86 games this season (67.4%), including 22 multi-hit games (25.6%).

In 20 games this year, he has hit a long ball (23.3%, and 6% of his trips to the dish).

In 41.9% of his games this year, Albies has picked up at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (20.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 38 of 86 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .236 AVG .299 .289 OBP .351 .454 SLG .599 16 XBH 23 10 HR 12 31 RBI 32 31/13 K/BB 23/12 1 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings