After hitting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Taj Bradley) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has nine doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks while batting .254.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has gone deep in 22.5% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 35.2% of his games this year, Ozuna has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (15.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.3% of his games this season (30 of 71), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 32 .257 AVG .250 .323 OBP .336 .471 SLG .509 14 XBH 12 8 HR 9 21 RBI 19 37/14 K/BB 27/14 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings