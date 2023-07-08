The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .295.

In 44 of 66 games this season (66.7%) Arcia has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (30.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (30.3%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.1%) he had two or more.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (36.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .312 AVG .277 .368 OBP .325 .456 SLG .402 10 XBH 8 4 HR 3 17 RBI 11 28/10 K/BB 22/8 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings