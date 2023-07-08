Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .295.
- In 44 of 66 games this season (66.7%) Arcia has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (30.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (30.3%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.1%) he had two or more.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (36.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.312
|AVG
|.277
|.368
|OBP
|.325
|.456
|SLG
|.402
|10
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|11
|28/10
|K/BB
|22/8
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-4 with a 5.11 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 22-year-old has put up a 5.11 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
