2023 U.S. Women’s Open Schedule: Saturday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After two rounds of play in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, Bailey Tardy is atop the leaderboard (-7). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.
How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open
- Start Time: 10:00 AM ET
- Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,509 yards
- Thursday TV: USA Network
- Friday TV: USA Network
- Saturday TV: NBC
- Sunday TV: NBC
U.S. Women’s Open Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Bailey Tardy
|1st
|-7
|69-68
|Hyo Joo Kim
|2nd
|-5
|68-71
|Allisen Corpuz
|2nd
|-5
|69-70
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|4th
|-3
|69-72
|Nasa Hataoka
|5th
|-1
|69-74
U.S. Women’s Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|4:25 PM ET
|Hyo Joo Kim (-5/2nd), Hae-Ran Ryu (-3/4th)
|4:36 PM ET
|Allisen Corpuz (-5/2nd), Bailey Tardy (-7/1st)
|4:14 PM ET
|Nasa Hataoka (-1/5th), Leona Maguire (-1/5th)
|4:03 PM ET
|Jiyai Shin (E/7th), Ayaka Furue (E/7th)
|3:08 PM ET
|Ruoning Yin (+1/11th), Xiyu Lin (+1/11th)
|3:30 PM ET
|Rose Zhang (+1/11th), Maja Stark (+1/11th)
|3:52 PM ET
|In-gee Chun (E/7th), Angel Yin (E/7th)
|2:57 PM ET
|Minjee Lee (+1/11th), Charley Hull (+1/11th)
|3:19 PM ET
|Aine Donegan (+1/11th), Amy Yang (+1/11th)
|2:46 PM ET
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (+2/21st), Patty Tavatanakit (+2/21st)
