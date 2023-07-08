There are eight matches in Wimbledon (grass) round of 32 today, the best being No. 40-ranked Anna Blinkova against No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. All the tennis can be found via live stream.

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: July 8

Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 8

Match Round Match Time Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Sorana Cirstea Round of 32 6:00 AM ET Natalija Stevanovic vs. Petra Kvitova Round of 32 6:00 AM ET Dalma Galfi vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Round of 32 6:00 AM ET Marta Kostyuk vs. Madison Keys Round of 32 8:00 AM ET Anastasia Potapova vs. Mirra Andreeva Round of 32 9:15 AM ET Anna Blinkova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Round of 32 10:00 AM ET Ons Jabeur vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Round of 32 10:30 AM ET Katie Boulter vs. Elena Rybakina Round of 32 11:45 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Blinkova vs. Sabalenka

Blinkova is 21-14 on the year, with zero tournament titles.

Sabalenka has gone 34-7 in 10 tournaments so far this year, and has claimed two tournament titles.

Through 35 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Blinkova has played 21.5 games per match and won 52.5% of them.

On grass, Blinkova has played seven matches so far this year, totaling 24.4 games per match while winning 54.4% of games.

Thus far this year, Blinkova has won 65.4% of her service games and 37.3% of her return games.

Sabalenka has averaged 19.7 games per match through her 41 matches played this year across all court types, while winning 61.0% of games.

Sabalenka averages 20.5 games per match and 9.1 games per set in four matches on grass courts this year.

Sabalenka has an 81.2% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (337 service games won out of 415) and a 39.7% return game winning percentage (156 return games won out of 393).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Madison Keys Viktorija Golubic 7-5, 6-3 Round of 64 Dalma Galfi Jule Niemeier 4-6, 7-6, 6-1 Round of 64 Natalija Stevanovic Tamara Korpatsch 7-5, 7-5 Round of 64 Ekaterina Alexandrova Madison Brengle 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 Round of 64 Marta Kostyuk Paula Badosa 6-2, 1-0 Round of 64 Anna Blinkova Irina-Camelia Begu 7-5, 6-3 Round of 64 Petra Kvitova Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2 Round of 64 Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Anhelina Kalinina 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 Round of 64 Aryna Sabalenka Varvara Gracheva 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 Round of 64 Lesia Tsurenko Ana Bogdan 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 Round of 32 Victoria Azarenka Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-4 Round of 32 Marketa Vondrousova Donna Vekic 6-1, 7-5 Round of 32 Jessica Pegula Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 6-0 Round of 32 Belinda Bencic Magda Linette 6-3, 6-1 Round of 32 Elina Svitolina Sofia Kenin 7-6, 6-2 Round of 32 Ons Jabeur Zhuoxuan Bai 6-1, 6-1 Round of 64 Iga Swiatek Petra Martic 6-2, 7-5 Round of 32 Marie Bouzkova Caroline Garcia 7-6, 4-6, 7-5 Round of 32

