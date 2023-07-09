The Atlanta Braves (60-28), who are going for the series sweep, will match up with the Tampa Bay Rays (57-35) on Sunday, July 9 at Tropicana Field, with Bryce Elder getting the ball for the Braves and Zach Eflin taking the hill for the Rays. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Braves -105 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Braves vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (9-4, 3.24 ERA) vs Elder - ATL (7-1, 2.45 ERA)

Braves vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 75 times and won 51, or 68%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rays have a 51-24 record (winning 68% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Braves have come away with five wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Braves have come away with a win five times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have not installed the Braves as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Olson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+120) Austin Riley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

