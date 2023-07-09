Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eddie Rosario -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 107 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Rays Player Props
|Braves vs Rays Pitching Matchup
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .254 with 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
- He ranks 83rd in batting average, 115th in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 78 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.4% of those games.
- In 15.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- In 28 of 78 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|35
|.255
|AVG
|.252
|.291
|OBP
|.326
|.490
|SLG
|.479
|16
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|17
|39/8
|K/BB
|30/13
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.68).
- The Rays give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Eflin (9-4) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.24), third in WHIP (.997), and 27th in K/9 (9.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.