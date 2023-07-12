Today in London, United Kingdom, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 6 in world) will face Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1), the highlight of a two-match slate in Wimbledon quarterfinals. If you're searching for how to watch, ESPN has the live stream.

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 12

Match Round Match Time Daniil Medvedev vs. Christopher Eubanks Quarterfinal 9:15 AM ET Carlos Alcaraz vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Quarterfinal 9:45 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Alcaraz vs. Rune

Alcaraz has won five tournaments this year, with an overall record of 44-4.

Rune has gone 37-12 in 14 tournaments this year, and has notched one tournament title.

Alcaraz has played 48 matches so far this year across all court types, and 23.2 games per match.

In his nine matches on grass this year, Alcaraz has played an average of 27.6 games.

Alcaraz has won 36.8% of his return games this year, and 85.7% of his service games.

So far this year, Rune has played 49 total matches (across all court types), with a 54.7% game winning percentage. He averages 26.1 games per match and 10.3 games per set.

Rune averages 30.8 games per match and 10.7 games per set in eight matches on grass this year.

Rune has compiled a service game winning percentage of 83.8% on all surfaces (531-for-634 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 26.1% (168-for-644 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Jannik Sinner Roman Safiullin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 Quarterfinal Novak Djokovic Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 Quarterfinal

