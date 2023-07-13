2023 Barbasol Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky will host the 2023 Barbasol Championship from July 13-16 ($3.8M purse), with Taylor Pendrith the favorite (+1600) and Trey Mullinax the most recent champion.
Barbasol Championship First Round Information
- Start Time: 6:45 AM ET
- Venue: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,328 yards
Barbasol Championship Best Odds to Win
Taylor Pendrith
- Tee Time: 12:54 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Pendrith Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14th
|-17
|7
|67-64-67-73
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|-3
|-
|71-66
|U.S. Open
|MC
|+5
|-
|72-73
Lucas Glover
- Tee Time: 12:54 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +2000
Glover Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|John Deere Classic
|6th
|-16
|5
|69-65-66-68
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4th
|-21
|3
|69-69-64-65
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|+1
|-
|70-71
Peter Kuest
- Tee Time: 12:54 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +2500
Kuest Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|John Deere Classic
|17th
|-14
|7
|67-67-65-71
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4th
|-21
|3
|64-70-65-68
|RBC Canadian Open
|57th
|-1
|16
|72-68-74-73
Akshay Bhatia
- Tee Time: 2:22 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +2800
Bhatia Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|John Deere Classic
|35th
|-10
|11
|66-69-69-70
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|-2
|-
|73-69
|RBC Canadian Open
|68th
|+1
|18
|69-74-73-73
Kevin Streelman
- Tee Time: 7:40 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +3000
Streelman Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|John Deere Classic
|51st
|-8
|13
|71-63-71-71
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|-3
|-
|65-72
|U.S. Open
|49th
|+6
|207
|72-69-71-74
Barbasol Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Troy Merritt
|+3300
|Cameron Champ
|+3500
|Chad Ramey
|+4000
|Niklas Norgaard Moeller
|+4000
|Grayson Murray
|+4000
|Carl Yuan
|+4000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|+4000
|Patton Kizzire
|+4000
|Justin Lower
|+4000
|Andrew Novak
|+4500
