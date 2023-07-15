A match in the Hall of Fame Open quarterfinals is next up for Jordan Thompson, and he will play Adrian Mannarino. Thompson currently is +400 (second-best odds in the field) to win it all at International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Thompson at the 2023 Hall of Fame Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Thompson's Next Match

On Thursday, July 20 at 12:30 PM ET, Thompson will face Mannarino in the quarterfinals, after getting past Liam Broady 6-2, 6-2 in the previous round.

Thompson is currently listed at -175 to win his next match against Mannarino.

Thompson Stats

Thompson is coming off a 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 130-ranked Broady in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Through 18 tournaments over the past year, Thompson has won one title, and his overall record is 20-17.

Thompson has not won any of his four tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a record of 7-4 on that surface.

In his 37 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Thompson has averaged 25.8 games.

Thompson, over the past year, has played 11 matches on grass, and 28.2 games per match.

Thompson, over the past 12 months, has won 81.8% of his service games and 16.6% of his return games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Thompson has won 86.4% of his games on serve and 17.3% on return.

